NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Dropped Bosch has a long Bok future

2017-08-29 19:15
Curwin Bosch (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Curwin Bosch may have been dropped after just two minutes of international rugby, but Springbok coach Allister Coetzee knows that he has a long and bright international future for South Africa. 

Still just 20-years-old, Bosch made his Test debut two weekends ago when the Boks beat Argentina in Port Elizabeth. 

He came off the bench for just two of minutes and a couple of nervous touches was all that he could offer. 

Now, when the Boks travel to Australasia for two tough Rugby Championship matches against Australia and New Zealand, Bosch will stay home and help the Sharks in their Currie Cup campaign. 

In truth, 'dropped' is a harsh word to use. 

Once he had returned to full fitness, Handre Pollard was always going to be a part of Coetzee's plans. That time has now come, and even though he has not played a Test match since the Rugby World Cup in 2015, Pollard's with his experience makes him a more dependable bet than Bosch in what will be two high-pressure Tests. 

"We'll have to manage him correctly," Coetzee said of Bosch.

"He'll play for the Springboks for a very long time. He's done well. I would like to see the confidence that he now takes back to the Sharks.

"In the couple of weeks he's been with the Springboks, you can see confidence oozing out of him.

"I'm pleased with the youngster. If there is an injury, I won't have any trouble selecting Curwin Bosch again."

Coetzee believes that Pollard is 100% fit and ready for selection. 

"Handre has made tremendous strides since he joined us in Stellenbosch and then for the two weeks in PE," he said.

"I was tempted to select him then, but I thought another week with regard to his extra conditioning work, kicking out of hand and kicking at poles.

"We'll see on Friday."

Coetzee also responded to the calls that have been made for Pollard to play a game or two of Currie Cup rugby for the Blue Bulls before making his return to the Test side.

"Sometimes people wonder why he hasn't played Currie Cup, but our intensity at which we train, is more than match intensity," he said.

"The way he has responded gives me a lot of confidence to select him."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Women’s RWC a career highlight for Barrett-Theron

2017-08-29 17:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pollard, Cronje, Leyds back in Bok squad Mayweather shows off his 9-figure pay cheque Comitis slams Cape Town Stadium management Jake White: Allister deserves credit! Good and bad news for Bulls on injury front
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 September 2017
New Zealand v Argentina, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following their opening Rugby Championship wins over Argentina, where will the Springboks finish in this year's tournament?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 