Dropped Bosch has a long Bok future

Cape Town - Curwin Bosch may have been dropped after just two minutes of international rugby, but Springbok coach Allister Coetzee knows that he has a long and bright international future for South Africa.

Still just 20-years-old, Bosch made his Test debut two weekends ago when the Boks beat Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

He came off the bench for just two of minutes and a couple of nervous touches was all that he could offer.

Now, when the Boks travel to Australasia for two tough Rugby Championship matches against Australia and New Zealand, Bosch will stay home and help the Sharks in their Currie Cup campaign.

In truth, 'dropped' is a harsh word to use.

Once he had returned to full fitness, Handre Pollard was always going to be a part of Coetzee's plans. That time has now come, and even though he has not played a Test match since the Rugby World Cup in 2015, Pollard's with his experience makes him a more dependable bet than Bosch in what will be two high-pressure Tests.

"We'll have to manage him correctly," Coetzee said of Bosch.

"He'll play for the Springboks for a very long time. He's done well. I would like to see the confidence that he now takes back to the Sharks.

"In the couple of weeks he's been with the Springboks, you can see confidence oozing out of him.

"I'm pleased with the youngster. If there is an injury, I won't have any trouble selecting Curwin Bosch again."

Coetzee believes that Pollard is 100% fit and ready for selection.

"Handre has made tremendous strides since he joined us in Stellenbosch and then for the two weeks in PE," he said.

"I was tempted to select him then, but I thought another week with regard to his extra conditioning work, kicking out of hand and kicking at poles.

"We'll see on Friday."

Coetzee also responded to the calls that have been made for Pollard to play a game or two of Currie Cup rugby for the Blue Bulls before making his return to the Test side.

"Sometimes people wonder why he hasn't played Currie Cup, but our intensity at which we train, is more than match intensity," he said.

"The way he has responded gives me a lot of confidence to select him."