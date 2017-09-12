Dagg injury concern for All Blacks

Cape Town - All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is an injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Test against the Springboks in Albany.



The 29-year-old is struggling with a knee injury that has troubled him throughout the season.

The injury also kept him out of New Zealand’s two Bledisloe Cup matches against the Wallabies in Sydney and Dunedin.

Dagg was in the starting XV against Argentina last weekend.

However, he was forced off in the 55th minute after taking a knock to the head and the knee injury flared up at the same time.

Dagg passed the head injury assessment and is concussion free.

He still needs clearance for his knee from the All Blacks' medical staff in order to be considered for selection for the South Africa Test.

Kick-off on Saturday in scheduled for 09:35 SA time.