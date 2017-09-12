NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Dagg injury concern for All Blacks

2017-09-12 10:48
Israel Dagg (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is an injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Test against the Springboks in Albany.

The 29-year-old is struggling with a knee injury that has troubled him throughout the season.

The injury also kept him out of New Zealand’s two Bledisloe Cup matches against the Wallabies in Sydney and Dunedin.

Dagg was in the starting XV against Argentina last weekend.

However, he was forced off in the 55th minute after taking a knock to the head and the knee injury flared up at the same time.

Dagg passed the head injury assessment and is concussion free.

He still needs clearance for his knee from the All Blacks' medical staff in order to be considered for selection for the South Africa Test. 

Kick-off on Saturday in scheduled for 09:35 SA time.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bok blow as Jaco Kriel returns home

39 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lambie set to leave SA for France Boks v All Blacks at Newlands SOLD OUT! Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Anderson rockets up ATP Tour rankings 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The All Blacks and Springboks will go toe-to-toe in Albany on Saturday. How do you see the Test panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 