NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Coetzee: Wallabies a 'different beast'

2017-08-29 14:23
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee surrounded by media in Cape Town (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is a happy man after back-to-back wins over Argentina in the Rugby Championship, but he knows that September 9's clash against the Wallabies in Perth will present its own challenges. 

The Springboks are viewing their Rugby Championship campaign in three phases.

Phase one - home and away games against Argentina - has been completed successfully and it is now on to phase two; the Australasian tour. 

It is the toughest leg of the campaign for the Springboks, even more so now that the Wallabies appear to be turning the corner. 

The Wallabies were hammered 54-34 by the All Blacks in Sydney in their tournament opener, but they put in an impressive display this past weekend in Dunedin when they came within a whisker of a famous victory, going down 35-29 in the end. 

The Australian Super Rugby sides were woeful in 2017, prompting many South African fans into believing that the Boks could "do the double" over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship this year. 

But the Aussies look like they are moving in the right direction again, and they will be determined to knock the Boks over in Perth. 

Coetzee knows how tough it will be after seeing his team go down 23-17 in Brisbane last year. 

"I'm very pleased with the result in Salta," he said.

"But it's a different beast waiting that side. It's always tough going down to Australia. They're hitting form ... don't look at Super Rugby and how their teams did there.

"The team that is currently playing against the All Blacks is really improving.

"They made a couple of mistakes in the first game and were punished and you saw how they put the All Blacks under pressure in the second game."

Coetzee is also expecting his back three to be tested against Wallabies, while the Boks would also have to continue the good set piece form they have displayed so far in 2017.

"It's always high ball in play when you go there ... as Boks we know that," he said.

"They're very clever with their set piece with their lineout and their mauling. It's going to be a massive challenge.

"This year we are looking at windows of opportunity and this is another one."

The Springboks are currently top of the Rugby Championship log, tied on 9 points with the All Blacks but ahead on points difference. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ex-All Black Vito up for French award

48 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pollard, Cronje, Leyds back in Bok squad Mayweather shows off his 9-figure pay cheque Boks move up to third in rankings The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Comitis slams Cape Town Stadium management
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 September 2017
New Zealand v Argentina, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following their opening Rugby Championship wins over Argentina, where will the Springboks finish in this year's tournament?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 