Rugby Championship

Coetzee disappointed but praises Bok effort

2017-09-09 21:33
Allister Coetzee (Gallo)
Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee said although he was disappointed with the result that saw his team draw with Australia in a Rugby Championship encounter in Perth, he could not fault their effort on the night.

The match saw the teams deadlocked at 23-all after both sides scored two converted tries and three penalties each. 

“The Springboks will never be happy with a draw,” Coetzee told media at the post-match press conference.

“I am however satisfied with the overall performance, because the team showed great character in their fightback. We had three line-breaks and no reward in the last couple of minutes.”

According to Coetzee, the most pleasing aspects of the match was his side’s defensive effort, especially how the side adjusted their plan in the second half.

“We also continue to scrum well and our lineout also functioned well plus we saw a massive improvement in our mauling tonight,” added Bok coach.

“There’s a lot of respect between the two sides and our results have always been very close. Australia are one of the top sides in the world and they gave us a great contest out there.”

The Springboks travel to Auckland on Sunday morning, and Coetzee will name his starting team to face the All Blacks, on Thursday.

