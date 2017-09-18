NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Coetzee: All Black hiding the 'perfect storm'

2017-09-18 10:33
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has "no excuses" after his side's record-breaking 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday. 

READ: How the Boks rated in the All Blacks mauling

Coetzee looked on as his side fell to the worst defeat in the history of Springbok rugby, and while he insisted afterwards that there were still positives he could take from the match, he was also forced to acknowledge the class of the opposition. 

Speaking to media in Johannesburg on Sunday after the Boks arrived back from the Australasian leg of their Rugby Championship campaign, Coetzee said that Saturday's performance was not reflective of the progress this Springbok team has made in 2017.

"We prepared well for the New Zealand week, but no excuses," he said.

"We walked into a perfect storm. We hit the All Blacks when they were really at their best and everything they did turned into points.

Coetzee pointed to the first 25 minutes of the match, suggesting that the Boks didn't get the reward on the scoreboard for some good play. 

Bu, in truth, the Boks were poor in every department and after conceding eight tries without scoring any, it is hard to find any positives.

"Our execution was poor on the day, starting with the set piece," said 

"They were just too classy and they executed better on the day and took their opportunities."

Still, the Bok coach was trying his best to stay positive. 

"From every failure and disappointment you do learn," he said.

"There was no lack of energy and intensity from our boys but a lack of execution. It’s things that we can fix."

The Boks now have a week off before their next Rugby Championship assignment against Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mallett: Criticising Boks like clubbing a baby seal

2017-09-18 09:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss 5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Mallett: Criticising Boks like clubbing a baby seal Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track
5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 