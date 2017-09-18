Coetzee: All Black hiding the 'perfect storm'

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has "no excuses" after his side's record-breaking 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday.

Coetzee looked on as his side fell to the worst defeat in the history of Springbok rugby, and while he insisted afterwards that there were still positives he could take from the match, he was also forced to acknowledge the class of the opposition.

Speaking to media in Johannesburg on Sunday after the Boks arrived back from the Australasian leg of their Rugby Championship campaign, Coetzee said that Saturday's performance was not reflective of the progress this Springbok team has made in 2017.

"We prepared well for the New Zealand week, but no excuses," he said.

"We walked into a perfect storm. We hit the All Blacks when they were really at their best and everything they did turned into points.

Coetzee pointed to the first 25 minutes of the match, suggesting that the Boks didn't get the reward on the scoreboard for some good play.

Bu, in truth, the Boks were poor in every department and after conceding eight tries without scoring any, it is hard to find any positives.

"Our execution was poor on the day, starting with the set piece," said

"They were just too classy and they executed better on the day and took their opportunities."

Still, the Bok coach was trying his best to stay positive.

"From every failure and disappointment you do learn," he said.

"There was no lack of energy and intensity from our boys but a lack of execution. It’s things that we can fix."

The Boks now have a week off before their next Rugby Championship assignment against Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30.