Rugby Championship

Cheika wary of Springbok backlash

2017-09-29 17:46
Michael Cheika (Getty)
Cape Town - Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is wary of a Springbok backlash when the sides meet in the Rugby Championship in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Springboks' pride will be wounded after that 57-0 drubbing at the hands of the All Blacks and they will desperately be looking for redemption come Saturday. 

"Everybody knows they are going to come back strong and hard after that game‚" Cheika told The Canberra Times.

"Retribution will be in the air. We have to be prepared to work really hard. It's pretty simple."

Cheika added that people should not be writing off the Springboks as it was just a minor blip on an otherwise successful 2017. 

"I don't think South Africa have had many issues (this year). 

"They had a bit of a hiccup last week. 

"Everyone was singing their praises before that. I've seen the footage. 

"They've been going pretty good. I know how that game can go against you‚ that New Zealand game. 

"I've seen them in fine form this year. They were unbeaten until that game. 

"They had a draw with us on our own soil. 

"Just like Allister said‚ you can't let that game define the team. I don't think it will. 

"Even in that game there were good things that they produced. We are fully aware it is a totally new challenge. Hard work for us is going to be key."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Siya Kolisi, 6, Francois Louw, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende

Australia

15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes (from): 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Lukhan Tui, 21 Ned Hanigan, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi, 24 Henry Speight

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
