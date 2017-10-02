NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Cassiem sidelined for 6 weeks

2017-10-02 21:26
Uzair Cassiem (Getty)
Cape Town - Springbok No 8 Uzair Cassiem was on Monday ruled out of action for up to six weeks as a result of the rib injury he sustained against the Wallabies this past weekend in Bloemfontein.

Cassiem left the field early in the first half and was replaced by Jean-Luc du Preez.

“Uzair sustained a fractured rib and it will take him about six weeks to recover,” confirmed Dr Konrad von Hagen, the Springbok team doctor.

“Apart from the normal bumps and bruises after a very hard Test match, the rest of the players are in good health. Actually, if you look at us going through a tough Rugby Championship and the strenuous Super Rugby competition, then I am glad to report that the rest of the squad are all able to train this afternoon (Monday).”

“From a medical and conditioning point of view, we are in a very good space.”

'Wallabies must overcome travel toll' - Foley

2017-10-02 20:17

