By the numbers: All Blacks v Springboks

Auckland - A by-the-numbers look at New Zealand's 57-0 win over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash in Albany on Saturday:

As it happened: All Blacks v Springboks

57 - highest score and margin by All Blacks against Springboks (Previous: 57-15, Durban, 2016)

31 - most points and biggest margin at half-time by All Blacks against Springboks

9 - years since All Blacks blanked South Africa (Previous: 19-0, Cape Town, 2008)

107 - Tests since South Africa last scored zero (see above)

8 - years since New Zealand lost at home to South Africa

5 - wins in a row by New Zealand over South Africa