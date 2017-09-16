NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

By the numbers: All Blacks v Springboks

2017-09-16 15:00
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo Images)
Auckland - A by-the-numbers look at New Zealand's 57-0 win over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash in Albany on Saturday:

57 - highest score and margin by All Blacks against Springboks (Previous: 57-15, Durban, 2016)

31 - most points and biggest margin at half-time by All Blacks against Springboks

9 - years since All Blacks blanked South Africa (Previous: 19-0, Cape Town, 2008)

107 - Tests since South Africa last scored zero (see above)

8 - years since New Zealand lost at home to South Africa

5 - wins in a row by New Zealand over South Africa

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
