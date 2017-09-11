NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Boks v All Blacks at Newlands SOLD OUT!

2017-09-11 14:18
Newlands (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and All Blacks at Newlands on Saturday, October 7 is sold out. 

Just 22 000 tickets were made available for public purchase on Monday, with season ticket holders and corporate deals making up the rest. 

Tickets went on sale at 12:00 and by 13:00 the ticket office at Newlands had sold out. 

The capacity at Newlands is just under 52 000

Tickets had ranged from R100 for scholars to R950 for the best seats in the house.

Western Province Rugby group CEO Paul Zacks said that the enthusiasm of the Newlands faithful would make this Test one to remember.

"The passion of the 'Newlands Faithful' for rugby is well-known and once again they have proven their loyalty," he told the WP website.

"This Test match will be a special occasion and one we are all looking forward to very much."

President of the Western Province Rugby Football Union, Thelo Wakefield, was also looking forwatd to the occasion.

"It is wonderful to have the Springboks up against the All Blacks at Newlands once again in what will be the latest chapter of rugby’s greatest rivalry," he said.

There had been issues surrounding the fixture when Newlands was asked to fulfil the requirements of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act which came into effect in March this year.

The WPRU was asked to submit a stadium security certificate by the end of June in order to secure the Test for the ground, and there had been reports that they were struggling to do so. 

That issue was resolved in June, and now Western Province is set to cash in on the biggest day of the South African rugby year. 

The Boks are currently in New Zealand where they are preparing for a clash against the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday. 

They then return home for a week off before taking on Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30 and then the All Blacks in Cape Town the week after in what could potentially be the tournament decider. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Perth draw keeps Boks 3rd in rankings

2017-09-11 14:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Gutted yet pleased, Anderson hopes to build on loss Lambie set to leave SA for France
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The All Blacks and Springboks will go toe-to-toe in Albany on Saturday. How do you see the Test panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 