Boks v All Blacks at Newlands SOLD OUT!

Cape Town - The Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and All Blacks at Newlands on Saturday, October 7 is sold out.

Just 22 000 tickets were made available for public purchase on Monday, with season ticket holders and corporate deals making up the rest.

Tickets went on sale at 12:00 and by 13:00 the ticket office at Newlands had sold out.

The capacity at Newlands is just under 52 000.

Tickets had ranged from R100 for scholars to R950 for the best seats in the house.

Western Province Rugby group CEO Paul Zacks said that the enthusiasm of the Newlands faithful would make this Test one to remember.

"The passion of the 'Newlands Faithful' for rugby is well-known and once again they have proven their loyalty," he told the WP website.

"This Test match will be a special occasion and one we are all looking forward to very much."

President of the Western Province Rugby Football Union, Thelo Wakefield, was also looking forwatd to the occasion.

"It is wonderful to have the Springboks up against the All Blacks at Newlands once again in what will be the latest chapter of rugby’s greatest rivalry," he said.

There had been issues surrounding the fixture when Newlands was asked to fulfil the requirements of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act which came into effect in March this year.

The WPRU was asked to submit a stadium security certificate by the end of June in order to secure the Test for the ground, and there had been reports that they were struggling to do so.

That issue was resolved in June, and now Western Province is set to cash in on the biggest day of the South African rugby year.

The Boks are currently in New Zealand where they are preparing for a clash against the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday.

They then return home for a week off before taking on Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30 and then the All Blacks in Cape Town the week after in what could potentially be the tournament decider.