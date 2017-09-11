NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Boks quietly confident ahead of All Blacks clash

2017-09-11 22:23
Allister Coetzee (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Springboks have made their way to Auckland, New Zealand, and will face the All Blacks feeling confident ahead of their Rugby Championship Test at Albany this Saturday.

South Africa's performances have improved dramatically in 2017 and coach Allister Coetzee explained why. 

"The big thing is the environment has changed completely," Coetzee told NewsHub.co.nz.

"In any high-performance team sport you have to have a great team environment and I'm pleased to say that you can see how the players play for each other. 

"They're enjoying it and we're growing and learning at every test match." 

Coetzee also said the Springboks are experiencing a similar transition period to what the All Blacks experienced before winning the 2011 World Cup. 

"These are two teams that know each other very well. 

"The big thing about this test coming up is that you've got to make sure you can execute on the day.

"Whether you've got weaknesses, somehow you can hang yourself up if you don't get it right.

"I don't see any weaknesses in the All Blacks side. I think they are vulnerable, but you still have to be at your best to exploit that."

Retallick wary of 'physical' Boks

2017-09-11 21:24

