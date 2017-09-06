NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies

2017-09-06 07:41
Coenie Oosthuizen (Getty)
Cape Town - The Springboks have received a boost ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Perth with the news that tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen has been declared fit.

There was doubt over Oosthuizen’s availability after he had sustained a rib injury in the Test against Argentina in Salta late last month.

However, scrum coach Matt Proudfoot on Tuesday confirmed to Netwerk24 that Oosthuizen “is ready to play”.

Oosthuizen has been a revelation for the Boks this year and was prominent in the two victories over Argentina.

Saturday’s Test is scheduled for 12:05 (SA time).

