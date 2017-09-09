NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Bok blow as Coenie returns home with broken arm

2017-09-09 20:15
Coenie Oosthuizen (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen suffered a broken arm in Saturday’s enthralling 23-23 draw between the Springboks and the Wallabies in Perth and he will be replaced by uncapped Wilco Louw of Western Province.

Oosthuizen sustained the injury in the second half of the thrilling encounter which ended in a draw after both sides scored two converted tries and three penalties each. He will visit a specialist in Durban on his return to South Africa.

Louw is due to join the Springbok squad on Monday evening in Auckland.

The draw means that the Springboks are now in second place on the Rugby Championship log, three points behind New Zealand, who they play next weekend in Albany, North Harbour.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rassie’s Munster monster Cheetahs

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks Anderson to face Nadal in US Open final Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! Ex-Bok: Super Rugby format has become a joke
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Paying R950 to watch the Springboks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Newlands is ...

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 