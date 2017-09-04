Bender? Nuggy? Welcome to the world of All Blacks nicknames!

Jordie - who is used to "Bub" around the family farm - is now "Udon" because, as older brother Beaudy told the world's rugby media during the Lions tour: "He's a skinny white noodle".

Middle brother Scott Barrett, the All Blacks Test lock, is "Lloyd" after Lloyd Christmas, a character from Jim Carrey's 1994 movie, Dumb and Dumber.

Jordie Barrett said he'd been too scared to call his senior sibling anything other than "Beaudy".

"There would be repercussions if I called him something else, so I will just stick with Beauden or Beaudy."

The trio's father is Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, a former Taranaki and Hurricanes forward.

None of the current All Blacks' nicknames are anywhere near as emblematic as "Pinetree" (Colin Meads), "Grizz (Alex Wyllie) or "Buck" (Wayne Shelford).

Hansen was reputedly christened "Shag" by New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew when the pair worked together in Canterbury some 20 years ago.

Hansen had a habit of greeting everyone he met with "Gidday, Shag" - so Tew turned the tables and the label stuck to the dry-witted coach like mud to rugby boots.

Now with the All Blacks, "Shag" works with "Smithy" (also known as "The Professor" for his statistical bent), "Fossie" (Ian Foster), "Crono" (Mike Cron) and "Shandy" (manager Darren Shand).

It's hard to shed a label once it's been affixed. Ask former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry. He's been known as "Ted" for over 50 years.

"When I was 13 I was a cricket fanatic," Henry once told the CineAddicts website.

"I'm a bit obsessive you see ... The Canterbury scorer was a man by the name of Ted Delahunty. They used to play at Lancaster Park. I used to go watch them play. Sometimes I had my own scorebook. So he asked if I would run the scoreboard.

"When there were Test matches on at Lancaster Park, I used to keep score. And the guys used to call me Young Ted'. After a while the 'young' got dropped."

One of the more memorable monikers of recent rugby times belonged to All Blacks hooker Anton Oliver - known to his mates as "Hatch" - short for "Hatchet Head" in apparent reference to his cranial shape.

That was an improvement on "Creature", the nickname he sported in his early career with Otago, which prompted a national sports magazine to famously begin a profile with: "Creature - son of Filth", Filth being Oliver's ex-All Black father, Frank.

His Highlanders and All Blacks colleague, Jeff Wilson, was known as "Goldie" - short for the Golden One.

Anton Oliver played in an All Blacks era with "Kamo" (lock Ian Jones, who was named after his Northland club - in a similar way to cricketer Lance Cairns became "Springers" because he played for Spring Creek in the Marlborough competition).

Super Rugby title winning coach Scott "Razor" Robertson played in a Crusaders squad replete with prosaic nicknames like "Marshy", "Mehrts", "Maxy" and "Hammer".

"He ran a one-two cut with the Brumbies, and I got him on the right shoulder," Robertson told Stuff sports columnist Phil Gifford in 2017.

"The boys talked about me cutting him in half. Like it was a blade. Then the name sort of evolved from that.

"My immediate family still call me Scott, but I have people in the street call me Razor." He laughs. "I think people use it fondly, so I'm happy about that."