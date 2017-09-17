Argentina lose star wing with fractured hand

Cape Town - Argentina have suffered a setback after Ramiro Moyano was ruled out for at least six weeks with a fractured hand he sustained in Canberra.



Moyano hurt his right hand in the 45-20 defeat to Australia on Saturday and will need an operation, adding further gloom to the Pumas' campaign.

Following the away loss, Pumas head coach Daniel Hourcade lamented his side's showing after the interval, saying they didn't take their chances.

"We had a good first half and a bad second," he told Reuters.

"We failed to score tries and they did not miss anything. Australia ended up being a clearly dominant. When they scored against us, we lost our heads and that was the difference.

"To have opportunities, you must maintain your level for the whole game. The Australians took every opportunity. We did not."

Argentina now have home games against New Zealand and Australia after the week's break, with Hourcade admitting they must remain focused.

"In the Rugby Championship there is no place or space for losing your concentration," he added.