Rugby Championship

All Blacks unleash a beast in Fifita

2017-09-11 08:32
Sam Cane and Vaea Fifita (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The latest 'freak' off the All Blacks' production line was unleashed on Argentina in New Plymouth on Saturday.

His name? Vaea Fifita.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen had billed Fifita as a "real physical beast" before the Test and the 25-year-old did not disappoint using his 1.96m, 113kg frame to crash his way through Los Pumas.

Fifita would go on to score one of the more memorable debut tries by a loose forward (maybe the best ever?) in helping the All Blacks to a 39-22 victory which saw them move back to the top of the Rugby Championship log.

On the evidence below, the Springboks face a daunting task in their clash against the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

