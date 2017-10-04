All Blacks derive plans to disrupt Bok set pieces

Cape Town - As they prepare for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test at Newlands, the All Blacks have their sights set on again disrupting the Springboks’ set pieces.

The All Blacks' ability to trouble the Springboks at the lineouts and scrums played a key role in their 57-0 demolition job in Albany last month.

And more of the same could be on the cards at Newlands this weekend.

Lock Sam Whitelock and hooker Dane Coles addressed reporters at the All Blacks' hotel in Newlands on Tuesday, where they stressed the importance of dominating the set pieces.

In the Test in Albany, the All Blacks stole five Springbok lineouts and Whitelock was asked whether he got hold of the Springboks' calls for the Albany Test.

“No, it would be quite nice to get the calls,” Whitelock quipped, before adding: "It just shows that it doesn't matter what any team is doing, how they are tracking, you've got to prepare, first of all yourself individually. We've had a good look at it and with myself not playing last week I've spent a bit more time trying to work out if we can have a better plan, is there a different way of doing it for better results?

"And that's right across the board looking at all the set-piece and all the phase play stuff. We're always looking and no doubt they'll be doing the same and looking at us and trying to work out how to play against us and where they'll get the most rewards."

The 2.03m giant added added: "That's one of the beautiful things about international rugby, and any rugby in general, there's those little games going on within the mass of things. That's something Dane and I get to do most weeks, trying to work out what they’re going to do and how we’re going to stop it.”

The Springboks also lost three of their own scrums in the Albany Test, while the All Blacks were successful in winning possession all seven occasions they were asked to put the ball in.

Coles, however, does not see the Springbok scrum as a weakness.

“They’ve got a pretty strong scrum. They gave us a bit of a touch up when we played them. I’m pretty sure they’ll try target us again. I think they’ve got a great scrum so we’ve just got to make sure we improve for the weekend... if we can adjust to how they scrum... put a plan in place and hopefully get the job done. It’s easier said than done, but hopefully we can execute on Saturday,” the hooker said.

Both sides will name their respective line-ups on Thursday.