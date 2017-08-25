NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

8-point victory for Boks, say bookies

2017-08-25 10:57
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Springboks will continue on their winning way when they tackle Argentina in their Rugby Championship Test in Salta on Saturday, local bookmakers believe.

The Springboks started their tournament campaign on a high note when they beat Los Pumas 37-15 in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

The Boks are unbeaten in four Tests this year, having beaten France 3-0 in their June series, and according to Sportingbet.co.za, that trend is set to continue on Saturday.

The bookmakers have predicted an 8-point victory for Allister Coetzee’s charges in Salta.

In 25 Tests played between the nations since 1993, the Boks have won 22, lost two and drawn one.

In Rugby Championship action since Argentina joined the competition in 2012, the teams have played 10 Tests, with South Africa winning seven, losing two and sharing the spoils once.

Los Pumas will however be buoyed by the fact that they beat the Boks 26-24 in Salta last year.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 21:40 (SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende

Argentina

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Juan Martin Hernandez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matías Alemanno, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera

Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Matias Moroni


Read more on:    argentina  |  springboks  |  rugby championship  |  rugby
Coles relishing return in 50th Test

10 minutes ago

