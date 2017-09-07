NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

22 000 tickets available for Boks v All Blacks

2017-09-07 11:28
Newlands (Supplied)
Cape Town - There will be just 22 000 tickets available for the October 7 Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and All Blacks at Newlands. 

Those tickets will go on sale from Monday, September 11 and fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting wprugby.computicket.com and all Computicket outlets from 12:00 onwards.

Western Province has warned that they are expecting the tickets to sell quickly with demand extremely high.

Season tickets are valid for the Test match with no further action required and scholars season tickets are strictly valid for Under-18s only in the designated scholars areas at the north and south ends of the ground.

Public ticket prices for Springboks v All Blacks at Newlands on Saturday, October 7:

Category One & Two: R950

Category Three: R850

Category Four: R450

Category Five (standing): R150

Scholars enclosures: R100 – (Dedicated Under-18 scholars enclosures at the north and south ends of the ground)

*Those with tickets for the Jan Pickard stand will not be able to take alcohol out onto the stands.

Rugby Championship: Teams

2017-09-07 09:00

