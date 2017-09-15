NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PRO14

Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14?

2017-09-15 10:50
John Smit (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok captain John Smit says South Africa's PRO14 franchises should be rotated every couple of years.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings recently joined an expanded PRO14 competition after losing their Super Rugby status, while the Stormers, Sharks, Lions and Bulls remain as South Africa’s contenders in Super Rugby.

Smit, who captained the Boks to World Cup glory in 2007, said he was in favour of the idea of having South African teams play in the northern hemisphere.

Speaking on Sky SportsThe Offload programme, Smit said he wanted to see South Africa’s representatives in the PRO14 change regularly.

"I'm a big fan of a move north and selfishly I think South Africa has the ability to play on both sides," Smit said.

"The problem we have is that we've got six teams, and we can't afford six teams. The Kings and the Cheetahs are going to struggle for year one and year two.

"The unfortunate thing is that they are the two weakest teams and the two teams with the smallest budgets in South Africa. But when they bolster up those squads it will be better, and why not possibly rotate those teams? Why should it only be the Cheetahs and Kings that we get to see in the northern hemisphere?

"Let's give them two seasons and in year two give them a few more players and then we start rotating. One year we have the Kings and Cheetahs and the next the Sharks and Bulls."

The 39-year-old Smit played 111 Tests for the Springboks.

He represented the Sharks during his playing career in South Africa, but also had overseas stints at Clermont in France (2007-2008) and Saracens in England (2011-2013).

