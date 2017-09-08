Rassie names Munster team to face Cheetahs

Limerick - Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made one change to his side for their PRO14 encounter against the Cheetahs at Thomond Park on Saturday.

That change sees Ian Keatley come in for Tyler Bleyendaal at flyhalf, with lock Billy Holland taking charge as captain this weekend.

Following a 34-3 win over Benetton Treviso in round one, the Munster Academy duo of loosehead prop Liam O’Connor and blindside flank Sean O’Connor retain their starting positions.

In naming a strong bench, Erasmus included no fewer than five returning internationals with Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo all likely to see their first action of the new season.

Fullback Andrew Conway will make his 100th PRO14 appearance, as will Kilcoyne should he appear off the bench.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18:15 (SA time) on Saturday.

Teams:

Munster

15 Andrew Conway, 14 Darren Sweetnam, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Jaco Taute, 11 Alex Wootton, 10 Ian Keatley, 9 Duncan Williams, 8 Jack O’Donoghue, 7 Tommy O’Donnell, 6 Sean O’Connor, 5 Billy Holland (captain), 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Stephen Archer, 2 Rhys Marshall, 1 Liam O’Connor

Substitutes: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 John Ryan, 19 Fineen Wycherley, 20 Robin Copeland, 21 James Hart, 22 Rory Scannell, 23 Simon Zebo

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Charles Marais

16 Torsten van Jaarsvel, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Rayno Benjamin

