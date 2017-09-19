Leinster prop kicked off flight from PE

Cape Town - Leinster prop Cian Healy had a rough Sunday after he was kicked off a domestic flight traveling from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town.

The Irish club had just beaten the Kings 31-10 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday and they were heading off to Cape Town for a couple of days before their trip to Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs this weekend.

Healy was reviewing Saturday's match on his laptop after all passengers had been asked to turn off their electronic devices.

Healy refused to do so, and he was asked to leave the plane.

The club confirmed the incident via a statement.