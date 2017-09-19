NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Leinster prop kicked off flight from PE

2017-09-19 10:49
Cian Healy (Gallo)
Cape Town - Leinster prop Cian Healy had a rough Sunday after he was kicked off a domestic flight traveling from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. 

The Irish club had just beaten the Kings 31-10 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday and they were heading off to Cape Town for a couple of days before their trip to Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs this weekend. 

Healy was reviewing Saturday's match on his laptop after all passengers had been asked to turn off their electronic devices. 

Healy refused to do so, and he was asked to leave the plane. 

The club confirmed the incident via a statement.

"Leinster Rugby can confirm that Cian Healy was asked to leave yesterday afternoon's flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town," the statement read.

"The issue related to a misunderstanding around the use of a laptop during the approach to take off.

"Cian disembarked the plane and took the next available flight to Cape Town with the same airline.

"Cian apologised sincerely to all concerned at the time for any inconvenience caused."

