Kings turn to Masimla for Connacht clash

Cape Town - The Kings have made just one change to their side for Saturday's PRO14 clash against Connacht in Ireland.

Coming off the back of a 57-10 hammering at the defending champion Scarlets in their tournament opener, Kings coach Deon Davids has opted for consistency with the only change to his starting line-up seeing scrumhalf Godlen Masimla replacing Rudi van Rooyen, who drops to the bench.

Michael Willemse will continue to captain the side.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 20:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Connacht

TBA

Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Sibusiso Sithole, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Victor Sekekete, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Dries van Schalkwyk, 4 Jurie van Vuuren, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Michael Willemse (captain), 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Luvuyo Pupuma, 18 Entienne Swanepoel/Martin Dreyer, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Siyabulela Mdaka, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Oliver Zono, 23. Jacques Nel