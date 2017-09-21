Fit-again Oupa at No 8 for Cheetahs

Bloemfontein - Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has announced his team for Friday’s PRO14 encounter against Irish side Leinster (kick-off 20:00 SA time).

Springbok Sevens’ star Rosco Specman will be making his return after an injury, sending Luther Obi to the bench, while scrumhalves Tian Meyer and Shaun Venter swap places, with Meyer in the starting line-up.

Up front, Charles Marais starts at loosehead prop, with Ox Nche providing cover on the bench.

Springbok loose forward Oupa Mohoje has recovered from an injury and will be starting at No 8, sending Junior Pokomela to the bench.

The following players are not eligible for team selection due to injury: Elandre Huggett (knee), Neil Jordaan (ankle and knee), Steven Meiring (appendix), Gerhard Olivier (ankle), Clinton Swart (knee), Ruan van Rensburg (knee), Fred Zeilinga (hip), Niel Marais (shoulder).

Meanwhile, the Free State Rugby Union also announced a promotion where fans who have bought tickets for the Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and Wallabies will get the added bonus of watching PRO14 games for free.



Fans with tickets for the September 30 Test will be allowed to watch Friday’s PRO14 game against Leinster, Free State’s Currie Cup curtain raiser against the Pumas (17:30), as well as next Friday’s PRO14 match against Ospreys (17:00) for free.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosco Specman, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi

Leinster

15 Joey Carbery, 14 Dave Kearney, 13 Noel Reid, 12 Isa Nacewa (captain), 11 Barry Daly, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Jordi Murphy, 5 Mick Kearney, 4 Ross Molony, 3 Michael Bent, 2 James Tracy, 1 Cian Healy



Substitutes: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Rhys Ruddock, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Nick McCarthy, 22 Cathal Marsh , 23 Rory O’Loughlin

