NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PRO14

Davids praises Kings efforts

2017-09-17 14:57
Deon Davids (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Southern Kings Head Coach Deon Davids had high praise for his team for the fine first half performance they turned in against Irish club Leinster in the historical first PRO14 clash played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. 

Davids had promised in the lead up to the game that his team would adopt a positive approach and this was certainly clear from the opening whistle. The Kings dominated possession and field position for long periods of the first half and it was only the bounce of the ball and some solid Leinster defence that saw the visitors able to go into the break leading by 7 points to 3.

All the Kings grit, heart and honest endeavour were unfortunately undone by the experienced Leinster outfit - their squad boasts more than 1200 caps between them - who were able to gain the upper hand in the second stanza. The final score may have been 31-10 to the Irishmen but the never-say-die Kings did at least have the satisfaction of scoring the final try of the match when substitute Jacques Nell completed a flowing move that covered the length of the field

Speaking after the match, Kings captain Michael Willemse lauded his troops for their first half performance but expressed disappointment that the team were not yet able to maintain that level for a full 90 minutes. "We'll keep getting fitter and stronger and begin to get to know each other better too," Willemse promised - referring to the hastily- assembled squad he captains that was drawn from all over South Africa when PRO14 inclusion was confirmed.

The Kings next face Zebre who last to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. The Italians come calling next weekend against the Kings, scheduled to kick off at 19h35 on Saturday, September 23.

Read more on:    southern kings  |  pro14  |  deon davids  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: PRO14 - Week 3

2017-09-17 06:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Coetzee: I won't say it was a horror movie, but ...
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the inaugrual PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 