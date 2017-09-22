NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PRO14

Cheetahs claim valuable Leinster scalp

2017-09-22 21:54
Francois Venter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Cheetahs claimed a valuable PRO14 scalp when they beat Irish side Leinster 38-19 (halt-time 19-5) in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

The hosts ran in four tries via centre William Small-Smith, hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld, prop Ox Nche and wing Luther Obi.

Obi’s try came via an intercept on the stroke of full-time which gave the Cheetahs try-scoring bonus-point.

Leinster replied with a hat-trick from left wing Barry Daly, but were behind the eight-ball throughout.

Four penalties from Cheetahs flyhalf Ernst Stapelberg also proved vital in the final outcome.

After the Cheetahs' lack of defensive organisation in the opening defeats in Ireland by Ulster and Munster, Leinster were favourites to win but the PRO14 newcomers proved a vastly different proposition on home territory.

It was the Cheetahs' second win in a row, having beaten Italian side Zebre 54-39, while Leinster suffered their first defeat

In next weekend's action, the Cheetahs host Welsh side Ospreys (Friday, September 29 - 17:00), while Leinster entertain Scottish side Edinburgh on the same day (20:35).

Scorers:

Cheetahs

Tries: William Small-Smith, Torsten Van Jaarsveld, Ox Nche, Luther Obi
Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg (3)
Penalties: Stapelberg (4)

Leinster

Tries: Barry Daly (3)
Conversions: Ross Byrne (2)

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosco Specman, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi

Leinster

15 Joey Carbery, 14 Dave Kearney, 13 Noel Reid, 12 Isa Nacewa (captain), 11 Barry Daly, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Jordi Murphy, 5 Mick Kearney, 4 Ross Molony, 3 Michael Bent, 2 James Tracy, 1 Cian Healy

Substitutes: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Rhys Ruddock, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Nick McCarthy, 22 Cathal Marsh , 23 Rory O’Loughlin   

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  leinster  |  pro14  |  bloemfontein  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Free State clinch nail-biting win over Pumas

2017-09-22 19:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Bok: Players of colour treated unfairly SA Rugby eyeing 2 more franchises Where is Combrinck? Ex-Bok wings ask Markram to make Test debut in Potch S15 draw: Bulls have it toughest in SA?
WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Markram to make Test debut in Potch

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the inaugrual PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 