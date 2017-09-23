WP thump Griquas to move into playoff spot

Cape Town - Western Province moved into a Currie Cup playoff spot after a convincing win over Griquas at Newlands on Saturday.

The hosts ran in eight tries to claim a 55-27 bonus-point victory.

It was a must-win game for WP following their disappointing loss to the Pumas in Nelspruit last week.

They were under pressure early on when Griquas took a 13-3 lead but relentless pressure eventually told on a game Griquas.

WP led 24-13 at half-time, before taking full control in the second period to avenge their defeat in Kimberley earlier in the competition.

The win saw WP move up to third on the overall Currie Cup standings, three points behind the second-placed Free State Cheetahs.

Griquas, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom with just two wins from 10 games.

In next weekend’s action, WP travel to Pretoria to tackle the Blue Bulls (Sunday, October 1 - 14:30), while Griquas host the Free State Cheetahs in Kimberley (Saturday, September 30 - 14:00).

Scorers:

Western Province

Tries: Cobus Wiese, Chad Solomon, Werner Kok (2), Dean Muir, Johan du Toit, Caylib Oosthuizen (2)

Conversions: Damian Willemse (4), Robert du Preez (2)

Penalty: Willemse

Griquas

Tries: Ederies Arendse, Renier Botha, Tertius Kruger

Conversions: George Whitehead (2), Eric Zana

Penalties: Whitehead (2)

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Susbtitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Johan du Toit, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Ruhan Nel

Griquas

15 Eric Zana, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 Kevin Kaba, 7 Sias Koen (captain), 6 De Wet Kruger, 5 Sintu Manjezi, 4 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Wilmar Arnoldi, 1 Devon Martinus

Substitutes: 16 AJ le Roux, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Shaun McDonald, 19 Conway Pretorius, 20 Christiaan Meyer, 21 Christopher Bosch, 22 AJ Coertzen