Ward injury concern for Sharks

Cape Town - It wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing game of rugby in Durban on Saturday, but the Sharks got the job done in treacherous conditions when they beat the Blue Bulls 18-5 for their ninth Currie Cup win in a row.

The Sharks are overwhelming title favourites at this stage of the competition, and if they beat the Golden Lions in Durban this weekend they will secure their position at the top of the standings and head into the playoffs with home ground advantage.

The bad news, though, is that the Sharks could go into Friday night's Kings Park clash without the services of centre Jeremy Ward.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for the Durbanites in midfield this Currie Cup season, but he was replaced in the 25th minute of Saturday's clash against the Bulls with a shoulder injury that was later confirmed as an AC joint issue.

"It doesn't look too serious so hopefully he'll be alright ... not to sure about next week, though," Sharks coach Robert du Preez said after the match.

Ward himself took to Twitter on Monday with a message that suggested he faced a period of time on the sidelines.

Du Preez was pleased with the overall performance of his side against the Bulls, particularly his forward pack.

"We knew it was going to rain and we were prepared for it. I thought we executed the game-plan sufficiently. There were still some missed opportunities, but happy with the result," he said.

"I was very pleased with that (the forwards), especially at scrum time. I thought we were a bit unlucky not to get more reward from our dominant scrum."