Smith, Ferreira return for Golden Lions

Johannesburg - Prop
Dylan Smith returns to action for the Golden Lions in their Currie Cup
clash with the Blue Bulls in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Smith
has been included on the bench after a lengthy lay-off due to the shoulder injury
he picked up in Buenos Aires against the Jaguares in March that led top him having to undergo
an operation.
Andries
Ferreira, meanwhile, is back to partner with Marvin Orie at lock after the birth of his
daughter last week.
In the only other change Shaun Reynolds has been included
on the bench in the place of Branco du Preez who re-joins the Springbok Sevens
side.
It is a big match for both teams after disappointing Currie Cup campaigns so far.
The Lions are in fourth place on the log having won just three of their eight fixtures while the Blue Bulls, under John Mitchell, are sixth on the log having won three from seven.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:50.
Teams:
Lions
15
Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12
Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Janse van
Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries
Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen
(captain)
Substitutes:
16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20
Fabian Booysen, 21 Shaun Reynolds, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi
Blue Bulls
15 Warrick
Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11
Rabs Maxwane, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes
Kirsten, 6 Nic De Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Matthys
Basson, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman
Substitutes:
16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van
Staden, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Manie Libbok, 22 Johnny Kotze