Sharks sink Bulls at wet Kings Park

Durban - The Sharks maintained their Currie Cup winning streak to nine matches when they beat the Blue Bulls at a wet Kings Park on Saturday.



The hosts won 18-5, after leading 12-0 at the break.



In a game played in treacherous conditions, the Sharks outscored their opponents by two tries to one, with the boot of flyhalf Curwin Bosch also proving vital.

Bosch orchestrated winger S'busiso Nkosi first half try with a clever cross-kick, while a second half drop goal contributed to his man-of-the-match accolade.

The Sharks’ victory has taken them 13 points clear at the top of the standings and also secured a home semi-final.



They have won nine of 10 games, with their only loss coming in Round 1 when they sent a second-string outfit to Bloemfontein to duel the Free State Cheetahs.



The Bulls, meanwhile, have won just three out of nine games and sit second from bottom and are unlikely to make the playoffs.



In next weekend's action, the Sharks host the Golden Lions in Durban (Friday, September 29 - 19:15), while the Blue Bulls entertain Western Province in Pretoria (Sunday, October 1 - 14:30).

Scorers:



Sharks



Tries: S'busiso Nkosi, Keegan Daniel

Conversion: Curwin Bosch

Penalty: Bosch

Drop goal: Bosch



Blue Bulls



Try: Aston Fortuin

Teams:



Sharks



15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit



Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Rhyno Smith



Blue Bulls



15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman



Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Handre Pollard, 22 Ulrich Beyers