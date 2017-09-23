NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Sharks sink Bulls at wet Kings Park

2017-09-23 16:44
S'busiso Nkosi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Durban - The Sharks maintained their Currie Cup winning streak to nine matches when they beat the Blue Bulls at a wet Kings Park on Saturday.

The hosts won 18-5, after leading 12-0 at the break.

In a game played in treacherous conditions, the Sharks outscored their opponents by two tries to one, with the boot of flyhalf Curwin Bosch also proving vital.

Bosch orchestrated winger S'busiso Nkosi first half try with a clever cross-kick, while a second half drop goal contributed to his man-of-the-match accolade.

The Sharks’ victory has taken them 13 points clear at the top of the standings and also secured a home semi-final.

They have won nine of 10 games, with their only loss coming in Round 1 when they sent a second-string outfit to Bloemfontein to duel the Free State Cheetahs.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have won just three out of nine games and sit second from bottom and are unlikely to make the playoffs.

In next weekend's action, the Sharks host the Golden Lions in Durban (Friday, September 29 - 19:15), while the Blue Bulls entertain Western Province in Pretoria (Sunday, October 1 - 14:30).

Scorers:

Sharks

Tries: S'busiso Nkosi, Keegan Daniel
Conversion: Curwin Bosch
Penalty: Bosch
Drop goal: Bosch

Blue Bulls

Try: Aston Fortuin

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Rhyno Smith

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Handre Pollard, 22 Ulrich Beyers

Read more on:    sharks  |  blue bulls  |  currie cup  |  pretoria  |  durban  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

South African braai culture goes green

47 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies eyeing rare win in SA Ex-Bok: Players of colour treated unfairly Cheetahs claim valuable Leinster scalp Lions' Kwagga dreams of Bok call-up PSL referee in spotlight after howler
WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Markram to make Test debut in Potch

Fixtures
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Western Province v Griquas, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 29 September 2017
Sharks v Golden Lions, Durban 19:15
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Griquas v Free State Cheetahs, Kimberley 14:00
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Blue Bulls v Western Province, Pretoria 14:30
Friday, 06 October 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Blue Bulls, Bloemfontein 18:00
Saturday, 07 October 2017
Pumas v Griquas, Nelspruit 14:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which team will be crowned 2017 Currie Cup champions?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 