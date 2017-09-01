NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Ruan Botha excited about life at Sharks

2017-09-01 13:33
Ruan Botha (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Gareth Duncan - MyPlayers.co.za

Durban - Lock Ruan Botha says there’s an exciting environment on and off the field at the Sharks.

The former Junior Springbok has grown from strength to strength during the 2017 season, which has been a big personal boost of confidence for a player who struggled with injury last year.

He showed great form during the past Super Rugby campaign, which was rewarded with a SA ‘A’ call-up during the June internationals against the French Barbarians.

He’s currently established a starting place in the Sharks second row during the Currie Cup and his form has motivated head coach Robert du Preez to name him captain in the domestic competition.

The 25-year-old credits the positive environment at the Sharks for his growth this year, which bodes well for the Durban-based union’s future.

“When Gary Teichmann (Sharks CEO) arrived, he emphasised that he wanted to create a family culture at the Sharks. And under head coach Rob du Preez, that’s definitely happening among the players and staff,” Botha told MyPlayers. “There’s an enjoyable and exciting environment and there’s definitely a new culture developing, which is motivating the players.

“We have a good blend of experienced players and talented young guys coming through. We still need a bit of time to understand each other better on the field, but so far, things are going very well. And it will only get better from here.”

The Sharks are currently enjoying a five-match winning streak in the Currie Cup after beating Western Province 21-20 at Newlands last weekend. Botha said he enjoyed playing against his old team - he spent three seasons in Cape Town between 2013 and 2015.

“It was great being back at Newlands and playing against some old team-mates. Western Province did enough to beat us by a close margin last year, so getting the win with a late try was good result for the team on Saturday,” said Botha.

“There’s a lot of confidence among the players, but we have to remain focused. It’s always great when you’re playing winning rugby, but there’s so much more we need to do to ensure we put ourselves in a good position to secure home-ground advantage for the playoffs.”

Personally, Botha is hoping to continue his growth as a player at the Sharks and hopes to achieve national honours in the near future.

“Being named captain of the team during the Currie Cup did come as a surprise, but we have a great leadership core at the Sharks, which includes players like Keegan Daniel, Odwa Ndungane and Franco Marais. We all play our individual roles quite well. The captaincy has definitely motivated me to lift my game,” said Botha.

“I’m very happy with my form this season, especially after the difficulties with injury in the past. Every player will tell you that the recovery period is never easy. I want to prove myself during the Currie Cup this season and hope to do enough to catch the attention of the Springbok selectors. It will be a dream come true to play for the Springboks.”

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs and Southern Kings will create history this weekend as they will become the first two South African teams to compete in a European competition when they play in the PRO14 this weekend.

Botha believes the entire South African rugby fraternity will be watching.

“It’s definitely an exciting weekend for South African rugby and the players will definitely be keeping an eye on events. I wish the Cheetahs and Southern Kings well ahead of their new adventure,” said Botha.

In their next assignment, the Sharks host the Free State Cheetahs at Kings Park this Saturday (16:15 kick-off).

Teams:

Sharks

15 Inny Radebe, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 S’bu Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Garth April

Free State Cheetahs

15 Reinhardt Erwee, 14 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ryno Eksteen, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Gert Kotze

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Sibabalo Qoma, 19 Ntokoza Vidima, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Marco Mason

For more exclusive player content, check out MyPlayers.co.za


Read more on:    sharks  |  currie cup  |  ruan botha  |  durban  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Fatherhood rules Moore out of Bok Test

2017-09-01 12:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cheetahs face many ‘old friends’ London Irish sign Bok lock Deysel: Cheetahs a brilliant side Kaizer Chiefs confirm shock death of goalkeeping coach Cheetahs name side for PRO14 debut match
John Hart chats to Sport24 Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain! AB 'excited' over Gibson's appointment WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 8 WRAP: PRO14 - Week 1

Fixtures
Friday, 01 September 2017
Blue Bulls v Griquas, Pretoria 18:15
Saturday, 02 September 2017
Golden Lions v Pumas, Johannesburg 14:00
Sharks v Free State Cheetahs, Durban 16:15
Friday, 08 September 2017
Pumas v Sharks, Nelspruit 17:00
Griquas v Golden Lions, Kimberley 19:15
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Western Province v Free State Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:00
Friday, 15 September 2017
Griquas v Sharks, Kimberley 17:00
Pumas v Western Province, Nelspruit 19:15
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Golden Lions v Blue Bulls, Johannesburg 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which team will be crowned 2017 Currie Cup champions?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 