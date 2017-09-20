NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Pumas call on Herne for Cheetahs

2017-09-20 10:50
Frankie Herne (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Last year’s Pumas 'Player of the Year', hooker Frankie Herne, will start against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday night after starting from the bench in each of their previous nine Currie Cup fixtures.

Herne has been behind Marko Janse van Rensburg and Mark Pretorius in the pecking order so far this season but gets his opportunity with Pretorius out with a hamstring injury this weekend.

Flank Lambert Groenewald also had to be replaced due to a shoulder injury. Brian Shabangu, who started from the bench recently, has been called up to the starting line-up.

Herne has scored three tries from the bench this season and is a vital cog in the side’s driving mauls.

The Pumas' top try-scorers in the competition are Mark Pretorius, Khwezi Mona, Trompie Pretorius and Ruwellyn Isbell on four each.

Flank Francois Kleynhans has also been named on the bench after recovering from a head injury.

The backs remain unchanged.

Teams:

FS Cheetahs

TBA

Pumas

15 Justin van Staden, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Brian Shabangu, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Frankie Herne, 1 Kwezi Mona.

Substitutes: 16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Fancois Kleinhans, 20 Hilton Lobberts, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Selom Gavor

Read more on:    pumas  |  currie cup  |  frankie herne  |  nelspruit  |  bloemfontein  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cheetahs boosted by Mohoje return

2017-09-20 10:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! Feuding partner lays fraud charges against WP Rugby Should Allister stick more to specialists? Stransky at a loss to explain Boks' demise 5 areas where Coetzee might consider change
Should Allister stick more to specialists? Jaco Kriel's 2017 season over T20 Global League Steyn's 'realistic' return Springboks: Now not the time for panic SA cricket's new sheriff is in town

Fixtures
Friday, 22 September 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Pumas, Bloemfontein 17:30
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Sharks v Blue Bulls, Durban 15:00
Western Province v Griquas, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 29 September 2017
Sharks v Golden Lions, Durban 19:15
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Griquas v Free State Cheetahs, Kimberley 14:00
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Blue Bulls v Western Province, Pretoria 14:30
Friday, 06 October 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Blue Bulls, Bloemfontein 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which team will be crowned 2017 Currie Cup champions?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 