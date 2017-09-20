Lions turn to youth, release Kankowski

Cape Town - Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin will give the junior players
in the union the opportunity to showcase their talents and skill during the
remainder of the Currie Cup season.
Players like Hacjivah Dayimani, Jo-Hanko de Villiers, Rhyno Herbst and
Len Massyn will be harnessed to their full potential to help them make the step
up from junior to senior level in the coming weeks.
The union’s junior teams are looking at securing home semi-finals in
their respective provincial Under-19 and Under-21 tournaments with teams
currently in the top and second position respectively.
As a result, No 8 Ryan Kankowski has been released
to join NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan with immediate effect.
The Lions
have released Kankowski with the option of contracting him for the 2018 Super
Rugby season.
“We are very excited about the depth of junior talent in the union and
feel it is the right time to expose youngsters to Currie Cup rugby. Our High
Performance Department deserves credit for the way in which the strength of our
juniors has grown over the last few seasons through the right contracting and
proper coaching,” Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Rugby Company stated.