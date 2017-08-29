NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Lions on the right track, insists Swys

2017-08-29 09:50
Swys de Bruin (Gallo)
Cape Town - Swys de Bruin is not desperate as he hunts a first win since taking over as head coach of the Golden Lions.

With Johan Ackermann now at Gloucester in England, De Bruin has been entrusted with the head coaching duties at the Lions, but his tenure has started in less than spectacular fashion.

The Lions have lost all three matches since De Bruin took over and are currently bottom of the overall Currie Cup standings.

“I’ve been involved with rugby for too long now to sit and wonder when that first win will come,” De Bruin told Netwerk24.

The Lions narrowly lost to the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein at the weekend after the hosts scored a try on the stroke of full-time.

“Yes, it’s bad that we’re not winning, but there are other things that I’m also looking at and I’m proud of the character shown by the young players against the Cheetahs, even though we did not win,” De Bruin said.

“What I saw there in Bloemfontein gave me a lot of hope and I can say we’re definitely on our way back (to the top).”

De Bruin said processes are important and it allows him to see which players will be ready for Super Rugby next year.

The Lions’ next match is against the Pumas at Ellis Park on Saturday (14:00 kick-off).

The Pumas, fresh off a 51-15 mauling of the Blue Bulls in Nelspruit, are five points clear of the Lions in fourth spot on the overall standings.

lions  |  currie cup  |  swys de bruin  |  johannesburg  |  rugby
