Currie Cup

Golden Lions change 3 for trip to Durban

2017-09-26 13:54
Swys de Bruin (Gallo)
Johannesburg - Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Friday’s Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban (19:15 kick-off).

De Bruin made three changes to the side that beat the Blue Bulls 36-33 at Ellis Park on September 16.

Up front, Rhyno Herbst gets a start at lock in place of Andries Ferreira, while Fabian Booysen starts at No 8 in place of Ryan Kankowski who was released for club duties in Japan.

In the backline, Aphiwe Dyantyi gets a run at left wing, replacing Anthony Volmink.

De Bruin knows the clash against the log-leading Sharks will be a tough one.

“They don’t have a vast number of Springboks or Japan-based players out and will be playing at home in conditions they know well. I would’ve thought that the likes of players like Thomas du Toit and Curwin Bosch would also have been drafted into the Springbok set-up with sterling performances this season. We are looking forward to a tough encounter,” the Lions mentor said.

The Lions are currently fourth on the Currie Cup standings, having won four of their nine games.

Teams:

Sharks

TBA

Golden Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Sti Sithole, 17 Pieter Jansen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Bradley Thain, 22 Anthony Volmink/Stokkies Hanekom

Ramaphosa, Pienaar launch SA's RWC 2023 bid
 
 
