Kwagga Smith back for Lions

Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has opted for a more senior Golden Lions side to travel to Kimberley for the Currie Cup where they will face the Griquas on Friday.

Blitzboks star Kwagga Smith is back for the Lions, after serving his four-week ban.

Smith copped the heavy ban following a red card he received in the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders last month.Jacobie Adriaanse gets his first start for the Golden Lions as Corné Fourie is ruled out due to a fractured wrist.

Andries Ferreira will sit out this week as his second baby is due any day.

"I firmly believe that the Griquas must be favourites for this clash if one looks at their recent form.

"In fact some of their more senior players must be in contention to help out the Cheetahs or Southern Kings in the PRO14 after some sterling performances for the Kimberlites in recent weeks," De Bruin said.

Kick-off on Friday is at 19:15.

Teams:

Griquas

TBA

Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)



Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Fabian Booysen, 21 Branco du Preez, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi