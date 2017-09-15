NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

High-flying Sharks cruise past Griquas

2017-09-15 18:41
Louis Schreuder (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Sharks cruised past Griquas in a Currie Cup clash in Kimberley on Friday night, running out 40-22 winners to solidify their position on top of the standings. 

It is the eighth match in a row that the Durbanites have won, and they are looking like serious title contenders this year. 

Griquas struck first through a try from Kyle Steyn, but the Sharks hit back withe three scores of their own through Marius Louw, Jeremy ward and Ross Geldenhuys to take a 19-7 lead into the break. 

Louw then bagged his second to secure the bonus point for the Sharks while Keegan Daniel also got on the scoresheet. 

To their credit, Griquas never stopped pushing and they were rewarded with two second-half tries through Enver Brandt and Wilmar Arnoldi.

The Sharks had the final say, though, with Ward grabbing his second just before full time.

The result leaves the Sharks a massive 14 points ahead of the Free State Cheetahs in second place while Griquas stay bottom of the table. 

Scorers:

Griquas 22 (7)

Tries: Kyle Steyn, Enver Brandt, Wilmar Arnoldi

Conversions: George Whitehead (2)

Penalty: Whitehead

Sharks 40 (19) 

Tries: Marius Louw (2), Jeremy Ward (2), Ross Geldenhuys, Keegan Daniel

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (5)

Teams:

Griquas 

15 AJ Coertzen (captain), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 De Wet Kruger, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 4 Jonathan Adendorf, 3 Stephan Kotze, 2 AJ le Roux, 1 Nicolaas Oosthuizen

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Sintu Manjezi, 19 Shaun McDonald, 20 Tiaan Dorfling, 21 Andre Swarts, 22 Eric Zana

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Hyron Andrews, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Inny Radebe

Read more on:    sharks  |  griquas  |  currie cup  |  rugby
