Griquas change pack for Lions clash

Cape Town - Griquas coach Peter Engledow has named his team for Friday night’s Currie Cup clash against the Golden Lions in Kimberley.

Engledow made four changes to the team that narrowly lost 44-42 to the Blue Bulls in Pretoria last weekend.

All the changes are up front, where De Wet Kruger starts at No 8 in place of Jonathan Janse van Rensburg.

Jonathan Adendorf also comes in at lock in place of Floris Pelser, while the front row has been revamped - with Nicolaas Oosthuizen replacing Stephan Kotze at tighthead prop and Abraham le Roux starting at hooker in place of Wilmar Arnoldi.

The match is scheduled for 19:15 on Friday.

Teams:

Griquas

15 Adriaan Coertzen (captain), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Koch Marx, 10 Andre Swarts, 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 De Wet Kruger, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Jonathan Adendorf, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Abraham le Roux, 1 Liam Hendricks

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Stephan Kotze, 18 Sintu Manjezi, 19 Shaun McDonald, 20 Renier Botha, 21 George Whitehead, 22 Eric Zana

Golden Lions

TBA

