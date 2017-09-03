NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

French giants Toulon hunt WP's Elstadt

2017-09-03 20:22
Rynhardt Elstadt (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Big-spending French club Toulon are reportedly eager to secure the services of Western Province and Stormers loose forward Rynhardt Elstadt.

According to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, the Top 14 giants view Elstadt as an ideal replacement for Springbok flank Juan Smith, who spent four years at Toulon before joining Jake White at Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

Western Province confirmed that Elstadt’s contract with them runs out after this year’s Currie Cup.

The 27-year-old, who occasionally also plays lock, is yet to feature in this year’s Currie Cup campaign as he is struggling with a rib injury.

Elstadt was once touted as a future Springbok but an injury plagued career prevented his progress, while ill-discipline has also been a major issue for the player who is often guilty of receiving yellow cards.

He played his junior rugby for Boland but spent his entire senior career at Western Province.

toulon  |  stormers  |  wp  |  currie cup  |  top 14  |  rynhardt elstadt  |  cape town  |  rugby
