Currie Cup

Cheetahs pick ex-Maties star at flyhalf

2017-09-07 13:16
Ernst Stapelberg (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs have named their team for Saturday’s Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Newlands.

Ernst Stapelberg will make his Currie Cup debut for Free State, having recently moved to Bloemfontein from Stellenbosch University.

Stapelberg had been a star for Maties in the Varsity Cup and previously also represented Western Province's under-21 side.

Centre JW Jonker will also play his 50th Currie Cup game for Free State.

Jonker, 30, has earned 96 Currie Cup caps during his career. He represented the Free State Cheetahs from 2006 to 2010 in 45 matches and again in 2017 in four games.  

In 2010 he played in four Currie Cup matches for the Griffons and represented the Pumas from 2011 to 2014 in 38 matches, before playing five times for Griquas in 2016.

Kick-off for Saturday’s clash at Newlands is scheduled for 15:00.

Teams:

Western Province

TBA

Free State Cheetahs

15 Marco Mason, 14 Carel Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Steph Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Johan Kotze

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Siba Qoma, 19 Daniel Maartens, 20 Fifi Rampeta, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Ryno Eksteen

Nyakane: Boks growing closer as 'brothers'

2017-09-07 12:15

Fixtures
Friday, 08 September 2017
Pumas v Sharks, Nelspruit 17:00
Griquas v Golden Lions, Kimberley 19:15
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Western Province v Free State Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:00
Friday, 15 September 2017
Griquas v Sharks, Kimberley 17:00
Pumas v Western Province, Nelspruit 19:15
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Golden Lions v Blue Bulls, Johannesburg 17:15
Friday, 22 September 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Pumas, Bloemfontein 15:00
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Sharks v Blue Bulls, Durban 15:00
Western Province v Griquas, Cape Town 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
