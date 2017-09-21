NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Cheetahs eye Pumas scalp in Currie Cup

2017-09-21 13:25
Clayton Blommetjies (Gallo Image)
Related Links

Bloemfontein - The Free State Cheetahs have announced their side for Friday's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

It is a massive day of rugby for the region, with the Cheetahs on PRO14 duty at the same venue against Leinster later in the day. 

Since the beginning of the PRO14, the Cheetahs' Currie Cup side has lost back-to-back games and they will be desperate to end that streak on Friday. 

Coach Daan Human has handed a Currie Cup debut to Vuyani Maqina while Jeremy Jordaan will also be playing his first Currie Cup match when he gets called onto the field from the bench.

Clayton Blommetjies, meanwhile, will start at fullback as Chris Dry captains. 

The referee will be Jaco Peyper.

The Currie Cup match kicks off at 17:30 and the PRO14 match kicks off at 20:00.

Teams:

FS Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 114 Vuyani Maqina, 13 Ali Mgijima, 12 Lloyd Greeff, 11 Cecil Afrika, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Zee Mkhabela, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Dennis Visser, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Gert Coetzee

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Jeremy Jordaan, 19 Nicolaas Immelman, 20 JP Smith, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Stephan janse van Rensburg

Pumas

TBA

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pollard gets spot on Bulls bench

2017-09-21 12:23

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks send SOS to Louw, pick uncapped Sharks duo Ex-All Black questions ‘governance’ of SA rugby Stormers v Jaguares to open 2018 Super Rugby Lone Proteas legend in Ponting's best-ever XI Transformation group calls for boycott of Kings
5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Lone Proteas legend in Ponting's best-ever XI Are Bulls being fair on Boks? Joburg Open makes SA golf history Bok changes won't spell panic

Fixtures
Friday, 22 September 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Pumas, Bloemfontein 17:30
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Sharks v Blue Bulls, Durban 15:00
Western Province v Griquas, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 29 September 2017
Sharks v Golden Lions, Durban 19:15
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Griquas v Free State Cheetahs, Kimberley 14:00
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Blue Bulls v Western Province, Pretoria 14:30
Friday, 06 October 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Blue Bulls, Bloemfontein 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which team will be crowned 2017 Currie Cup champions?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 