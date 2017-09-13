NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Carr brings up WP milestone in Nelspruit

2017-09-13 13:57
Nizaam Carr (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Nizaam Carr will earn his 50th cap for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter with the Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday.

The 26-year-old loose forward will start at No 8 in the clash at Mbombela Stadium (19:15 kick-off).

Up front, there are two new props with JC Janse van Rensburg at loosehead and Michael Kumbirai coming into the starting line-up at tighthead, in the absence of Wilco Louw who has been called up to the Springbok squad in New Zealand.

Ali Vermaak and Caylib Oosthuizen provide front row cover, with loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe alongside them to provide impact off the bench.

The only change to the backline which did duty in the 57-14 victory against the Free State Cheetahs at Newlands last weekend sees a fit-again Seabelo Senatla on the right wing, with his Springbok Sevens team-mate Werner Kok providing cover on the bench.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that his side is under no illusion about the size of the task facing them in Nelspruit.

“We have seen how tough it has been for sides to go to Mbombela Stadium this season, so we know that we will have to be at our best on Friday,” Dobson said.

“We have challenged ourselves to lift our intensity and be as accurate as possible for what is a critical hurdle in our Currie Cup campaign.”

Teams:

Pumas

15 Justin van Staden, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Hilton Lobberts, 21 Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Selom Gavor

Western Province

15 Craig Barry, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Caylib Oosthuizen, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Dewaldt Duvenage, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Werner Kok


Read more on:    pumas  |  wp  |  currie cup  |  nizaam carr  |  cape town  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks to face England 4 times in 2018

2017-09-13 12:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Folau sparks backlash for same-sex marriage stance Injuries to decide All Blacks v Boks clash? WP 'warn' fans trying to sell Bok tickets Wiese: 'They'll stick to Pieter-Steph' CONFIRMED: Lambie says goodbye to SA
Boks' recent record v All Blacks is pretty bleak! Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 Kings, Cheetahs to share knowledge in PRO14 Stellenbosch 'Kings' unveiled by Zinta SA Davis Cup squad in peak condition

Fixtures
Friday, 15 September 2017
Griquas v Sharks, Kimberley 17:00
Pumas v Western Province, Nelspruit 19:15
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Golden Lions v Blue Bulls, Johannesburg 17:15
Friday, 22 September 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Pumas, Bloemfontein 17:30
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Sharks v Blue Bulls, Durban 15:00
Western Province v Griquas, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 29 September 2017
Sharks v Golden Lions, Durban 19:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Griquas v Free State Cheetahs, Kimberley 14:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which team will be crowned 2017 Currie Cup champions?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 