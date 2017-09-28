NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bulls shake up loose trio for WP derby

2017-09-28 14:38
Marco van Staden (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Pretoria - Loose forwards Tim Agaba and Marco van Staden will earn first starts in a revamped Blue Bulls loose trio that will face Western Province in their Currie Cup derby match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (14:30 kick-off).

Agaba and Van Staden both played off the bench against the Sharks last weekend and will slot in as flankers, with Nic de Jager moving to No 8, after an injury to Jannes Kirsten.

Jano Venter will start off the bench and provide cover for the locks as well.

Blue Bulls executive of rugby John Mitchell also added a fit-again Boom Prinsloo to the match-day squad as loose forward cover. Dayan van der Westhuizen is also fit again and will cover the front row from the bench.

In the only change at the back, Tony Jantjies comes in for Handre Pollard (Springboks) and will play off the bench.

The match against their traditional foes from the south will also bring up 50 Currie Cup matches for Marnitz Boshoff and Edgar Marutlulle.

The flyhalf also played for the Golden Lions and Griquas in the competition before and Maratlulle represented the Leopards and Golden Lions earlier in his career.

Mitchell said the quest to improve has not changed, neither did the objective within the group to improve week after week.

“We can do better in certain areas and have shown progress in others, one of which is some sort of consistency in team selection. That alone should bring some calm, especially in the backs, but also improved communication in defence, an aspect that was lacking last week,” the New Zealander said.

Mitchell does not harp on having yet another loose forward combination. “We have been really hampered with injuries amongst our loosies, but it does give the next player a chance to show what he can do and it will be like that again with Marco and Tim starting for the first time. Nic has played at No 8 this season, so should not have any problems in that role.”

Blue Bulls captain Burger Odendaal said the dangerous attackers in the visiting backline will be a huge challenge. “We will need to dominate the contact areas in order to put our backs and not theirs on the front foot. That will be crucial,” Odendaal said.

Teams:

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle,  1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Jano Venter, 19 Boom Prinsloo, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Ulrich Beyers

Western Province

TBA

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks shaping attack with 2019 in mind

2017-09-28 13:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing CSA, Lorgat in shock parting of ways Gold puzzled by Coetzee’s Hougaard comments Leyds, Louw start for Boks Bok back three defensive woes a 'perception'
WATCH: Stokes throws punches in street brawl Gold puzzled by Coetzee’s Hougaard comments Mass changes as All Blacks look to clinch title WRAP: Champions League Bulls shake up loose trio for WP derby

Fixtures
Friday, 29 September 2017
Sharks v Golden Lions, Durban 19:15
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Griquas v Free State Cheetahs, Kimberley 14:00
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Blue Bulls v Western Province, Pretoria 14:30
Friday, 06 October 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Blue Bulls, Bloemfontein 18:00
Saturday, 07 October 2017
Pumas v Griquas, Nelspruit 14:00
Sunday, 08 October 2017
Golden Lions v Western Province, Johannesburg 14 14:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which team will be crowned 2017 Currie Cup champions?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 