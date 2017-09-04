NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bakkies joins dads and lads camping at Loftus

2017-09-04 14:24
Bakkies Botha and young fan (Supplied)
Pretoria - Bakkies Botha has “camped” at Loftus Versfeld for the better part of 11 years of his illustrious rugby career.

But this past weekend one of the greats of South African rugby joined other fathers and sons and camped in tents on the main field as part of the Vodacom Red #BullsFamily event.

The exclusive event formed part of a rewards programme for Vodacom’s VIP clients, and a number of luxury tents were pitched on the main field for the first time in Loftus Versfeld’s own rich history.

Various food trucks were parked behind the goal posts serving unlimited refreshments, and the other half of the field was used for a host of games and activities as well as a few skills sessions for the kids.

The Blue Bulls players were also in attendance following their 44-42 Currie Cup victory over Griquas the night before.

And Botha, a farmer at heart and a lover of the outdoors, needed little persuading to camp out with his son JP on a field he knows all too well.

“I’ve been part of the Vodacom Bulls’ history for about 10 or 11 years. It was amazing to walk around Loftus with my boy. Also, all the games that I played on this field were going through my mind, and the hours of training.

“It was special to spend some time with my little boy and some of the Blue Bulls players. There is such a great history at Loftus. I mean, to be in the bush is amazing, but to camp on the field at Loftus with my little boy is definitely the best camping I’ve ever done.

“And for the players to have that win against Griquas and then come out a day later and spend some time with the kids was wonderful. Hopefully it’s also the start of an upward curve for the team.”

