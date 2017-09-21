NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

April wary of 'Mitchell influence'

2017-09-21 09:59
Garth April (Gallo)
Durban - The Sharks have now won eight Currie Cup matches in a row and will be looking to make it nine when they host the Blue Bulls on Saturday. 

The incredible run of form from the Durbanites means that they are currently 14 points clear at the top of the tournament standings, though they have played a game more than the Free State Cheetahs.

But fullback Garth April is mindful of the threat the Bulls will pose this weekend under their new coach John Mitchell.

"This coming weekend isn’t going to be any easier against the Blue Bulls. They’re a very physical side, but they’re trying to play a more expansive style, and we’re just looking forward to the challenge," April told the Sharks website.

"The John Mitchell influence is there, they’re still a very direct team but they do throw the ball around a bit more."

For April, this has been a good season so far as he has chipped in with some positive performances despite a disciplinary issue having cost him a match earlier in the campaign.  

"I’ve enjoyed being here with the Sharks, I’ve enjoyed my time on the field and happy with the fact that the Currie Cup is going well for us," he said.

With depth at fullback and flyhalf, and having played both positions during the course of Super Rugby as well as the Currie Cup, April says he is often asked which his preferred position is.

"I’ve answered this question many times," he said.

"I prefer to play 10, but I am enjoying 15 a lot with all the space I get to attack. But at 10 you get the ball in your hands a lot more so that’s my favourite position."

The Sharks have the best attacking record in the competition, having scored 43 tries. The next highest is 38 (all scored by the Lions, Western Province and Blue Bulls) and it’s a record they hope to continue.

"All the work starts upfront and as backs, we get very excited when we get the ball and all credit must go to AB Zondagh who works on our skills," said April.

"I think the skill levels are very high, but in saying that, we can still improve on our error rate. But we’re enjoying ourselves and with the exciting backs we have, we just want to score tries."

Although there is a target on the collective backs of the Sharks, April added that it’s not something they are feeling.

"We don’t feel the pressure, we just want to keep improving every match. We want to keep going, keep the momentum going and focus on ourselves," he said.

Kick-off in Durban on Saturday is at 15:00.

Fixtures
Friday, 22 September 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Pumas, Bloemfontein 17:30
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Sharks v Blue Bulls, Durban 15:00
Western Province v Griquas, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 29 September 2017
Sharks v Golden Lions, Durban 19:15
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Griquas v Free State Cheetahs, Kimberley 14:00
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Blue Bulls v Western Province, Pretoria 14:30
Friday, 06 October 2017
Free State Cheetahs v Blue Bulls, Bloemfontein 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
