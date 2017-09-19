NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

26 handling errors leave WP coach stunned

2017-09-19 10:51
John Dobson (Gallo)
Cape Town - Western Province coach John Dobson does not think there is something wrong with the skills level of his players.

Dobson was speaking at a press conference in Cape Town on Monday, commenting on his side’s 22-12 Currie Cup loss to the Pumas in Nelspruit at the weekend.

WP had led 12-3 early in the game but several handling errors cost them dearly as they slipped to another away defeat.

Dobson was puzzled that his side could make 26 handling errors but he was not worried about their skills level.

"There was a little bit of dew around. I just got to put it as a freakish event because with guys with this skill level, which we have seen and can't doubt, to make 26 handling errors is just stratospheric. I have never seen anything like it,” Dobson said.

"I am not too panicky about it because I know these guys' skill level, we see it every week. I've got to say that was an aberration and there are other areas of the performance that worried us that we need to work on. A bit more clarity on our kicking game and the breakdown wasn't very good.”

WP have won four and lost four in this year’s Currie Cup and currently lie fourth on the overall standings.

"It was a really devastating result for us on Friday night," Dobson continued. “If we win all four (remaining matches) we probably got a home semi. If we don't win all four we might even miss out, so that's how important it is for us."

In their next assignment, WP host Griquas at Newlands this Saturday (17:15 kick-off).

Read more on:    wp  |  currie cup  |  john dobson  |  cape town  |  rugby
