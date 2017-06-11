NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
British Lions

Warburton back to lead Lions against Highlanders

2017-06-11 10:20
Sam Warburton (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Wellington - Welsh flank Sam Warburton has returned from injury to lead a confident British and Irish Lions in their fourth tour match against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

On the back of the weekend victory over the Crusaders, a buoyed Lions have changed their entire starting line-up.

Coach Warren Gatland believes his side are gathering momentum towards the first Test but expects a "massive" confrontation with the Highlanders, who only just lost to the Crusaders the previous week.

Along with the return of Warburton, who has not been seen since the tour opener, the side also includes James Haskell who previously played with the Highlanders, with former Crusader Jared Payne at fullback.

Ospreys and Wales team-mates Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar are in the halves.

"At this stage of the Tour everyone has had a start and as coaches we are happy that all the players have had a chance to put their hand up and perform in the Lions jersey," Gatland said when naming his side on Sunday.

"We are building some momentum and we have improved with every game.

"We were obviously pleased with the win against the Crusaders, especially our defence and game management, but we know the Highlanders will be another massive test for us as a squad."

Teams

Lions

15 Jared Payne; 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Tommy Seymour; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb; 8 CJ Stander, 7 Sam Warburton (captain), 6 James Haskell; 5 Iain Henderson, 4 Courtney Lawes; 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Rory Best, 1 Joe Marler

Substitutes: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Justin Tipuric, 21 Greig Laidlaw, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Elliot Daly

Highlanders

15 Richard Buckman, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Kayne Hammington, 8 Luke Whitelock (captain), 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Gareth Evans, 5 Jackson Hemopo, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Siosiua Halanukonuka, 19 Josh Dickson, 20 James Lentjes, 21 Josh Renton, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Patrick Osborne

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions bite back at critics

2017-06-11 09:36

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-14 France As it happened: Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana Boks too strong for French at Loftus Steyn – the good, the bad, the untapped Baxter's Bafana reign off to an emphatic start
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Highlanders v British & Irish Lions, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 17 June 2017
Maori All Blacks v British & Irish Lions, Rotorua International Stadium 09:35
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Chiefs v British & Irish Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
Saturday, 24 June 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Eden Park 09:35
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 01 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Vote

How will the three-Test series between the world champion All Blacks and British & Irish Lions pan out?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 