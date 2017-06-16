NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
British Lions

Wales fuel talk of Lions reinforcements

2017-06-16 18:53
Warren Gatland (Getty)
Related Links

Auckland - Wales further fuelled speculation on Friday that the British and Irish Lions are about to call for reinforcements on the tour of New Zealand by saying they were waiting for the call to send players.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has not commented on the possibility he wants extra players, first raised by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen suggesting New Zealand had inside knowledge of what is happening in the tourists' camp.

Lions assistant coach Steve Borthwick would only say if there are to be call ups it would be "dealt with at the appropriate time when the announcement is going to be made".

The Lions have already lost Stuart Hogg for the rest of the tour with a facial injury and Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell injured.

Wales, already in New Zealand, would be an obvious starting point for extra players and coach Robin McBryde said he is waiting for the phone call from Gatland.

"We weren't short-sighted enough to think we would come all the way to the other side of the world and not support the Lions if the call comes and that's what it is," he said after Wales beat Tonga 24-6 in Auckland on Friday.

"We are one of the nations that are involved in the British and Irish Lions so if we can support them then we'll help them out."

Wales already have 12 players plus coach Gatland with the Lions, and Wales captain Jamie Roberts said they have the depth if more players are required.

"If we lose some players we will have to adapt accordingly. We have a squad of 32. Some players missed out today and if we lose a few, others will get an opportunity," said Roberts who was on the last two Lions tours to Australia and South Africa.

"We have to develop our strength in depth across the senior playing group in this Welsh squad... and if we lost some, we have the artillery to come in."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Springboks expect fierce French onslaught

2017-06-16 17:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB ‘away with the fairies’ No downside in SA teams joining PRO12 - coach Players stunned by blimp horror crash at US Open EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Rampant All Blacks run Samoa ragged
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 June 2017
Maori All Blacks v British & Irish Lions, Rotorua International Stadium 09:35
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Chiefs v British & Irish Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
Saturday, 24 June 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Eden Park 09:35
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 01 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 08 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Eden Park 09:35
Vote

How will the three-Test series between the world champion All Blacks and British & Irish Lions pan out?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 