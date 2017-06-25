NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Savea among three All Blacks released to face Lions

2017-06-25 06:23
Julian Savea (Getty Images)
Wellington - The Hurricanes will have try-scoring potency when they play the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday with three members of the All Blacks squad released for the game.

Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape will turn out for the Super Rugby team after not being required for the first Test on Saturday when the All Blacks beat the Lions 30-15 in Auckland.

Blindside flanker Vaea Fifita, who was in the New Zealand squad as injury cover and made his Test debut against Samoa the previous week, is included along with former All Blacks wings Cory Jane and Nehe Milner-Skudder.

Laumape and his Hurricanes' midfield partner Vince Aso head the Super Rugby try-scorers list this year with 14 each.

Savea has 46 tries from 53 Tests, while Jane, who is on the bench, scored 18 tries in his Test career.

Jane will mark a unique milestone if he takes the field -- it would be his second appearance against the Lions after he came off the bench for the Hurricanes when they played the Lions in 2005.

Teams

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea; 10 Otere Black, 9 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi; 8 Brad Shields (captain), 7  Callum Gibbins, 6 Vaea Fifita; 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Mark Abbott; 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May.

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 James Blackwell, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22 Wes Goosen, 23 Cory Jane.

British and Irish Lions 

TBA

