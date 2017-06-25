Lions view 'Canes clash as Test tryout

Wellington - Disappointed British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has gone back to the drawing board, turning Tuesday's clash with the Hurricanes into a trial for the second Test.

The All Blacks' 30-15 first Test win in Auckland on Saturday rocked the Lions, particularly the way their forward pack was pushed around.

In naming his side Sunday to play the Hurricanes, Gatland indicated changes from the first Test squad were on the cards.

"We are obviously hugely disappointed with the result last night but it is important to regroup," he said.

"We know there are a lot of players motivated to go out and get a result for the whole group.

"A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday."

Although the Lions midweek team has largely been seen as a "B" line-up, fullback Liam Williams and wing Elliott Daly did enough in the 34-6 win over the Chiefs to play in the first Test four days later.

Ireland's Rory Best will captain the team against the Hurricanes, the defending Super Rugby champions, leading the side for the second time on tour after taking the reins for the victory over the Chiefs.

Gatland has retained the same forward pack from that game in Hamilton while Greig Laidlaw and Dan Biggar provide continuity in the halves.

Apart from Jack Nowell's switch to fullback and a shuffle in the outside backs the Lions midweek team is largely unchanged.

Tommy Seymour and George North, who has not been required for the past two games, will start on the wings.

Three All Blacks who did not play in the first Test -- Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape -- have been released to bolster the Hurricanes.

The matchday 23 includes blindside flanker Vaea Fifita, who was with the All Blacks as injury cover and made his Test debut against Samoa the previous week, as well as former All Blacks prop Jeff To'omaga-Allen and wings Cory Jane and Nehe Milner-Skudder.

Jane, named among the replacements, will achieve a unique milestone if he takes the field as it will be his second appearance for the Hurricanes against the Lions after coming off the bench for the Hurricanes when they played the touring side in 2005.

Teams

Lions

15 Jack Nowell (Exeter/ENG), 14 Tommy Seymour (Glasgow/SCO), 13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath/ENG), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/IRL), 11 George North (Northampton/WAL); 10 Dan Biggar (Ospreys/WAL), 9 Greig Laidlaw (Gloucester/SCO); 8 CJ Stander (Munster/IRL), 7 Justin Tipuric (Ospreys/WAL), 6 James Haskell (Wasps/ENG); 5 Courtney Lawes (Northampton/ENG), 4 Iain Henderson (Ulster/IRL); 3 Dan Cole (Leicester/ENG), 2 Rory Best (captain, Ulster/IRL), 1 Joe Marler (Harlequins/ENG)

Substitutes: Kristian Dacey (Cardiff/WAL), Allan Dell (Edinburgh/SCO), Tomas Francis (Exeter/WAL) Cory Hill (Newport/WAL), George Kruis (Saracens/ENG), Gareth Davies (Scarlets/WAL), Finn Russell (Glasgow/SCO), Jared Payne (Ulster/IRL)

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea; 10 Otere Black, 9 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi; 8 Brad Shields (captain), 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Vaea Fifita; 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Mark Abbott; 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 James Blackwell, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22 Wes Goosen, 23 Cory Jane