Lions call up 6 reinforcements

Rotorua - Wales
flank Ross Moriarty was ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour
with a nerve injury on Saturday as coach Warren Gatland called up six
reinforcements.
Moriarty, who played in the tour opener against the New Zealand
Provincial Barbarians, becomes the Lions' second loss to injury after
fullback Stuart Hogg departed with a facial fracture.
"We are really disappointed for Ross," said Gatland, adding: "It is
disappointing to see injury cut his tour short but we wish him all the
best with his recovery."
Moriarty's departure was announced shortly after Gatland called up
Cory Hill, Kristian Dacey, Gareth Davies and Tomas Francis who played in
Wales' victory over Tonga in Auckland on Friday.
Gatland later added Allan Dell and Finn Russell after they featured
in Scotland's 24-19 win over Australia in Sydney on Saturday.
England coach Eddie Jones, who is leading his team on a tour of
Argentina, has urged Gatland to choose reinforcements on "merit rather
than geographical proximity".
But Gatland, commenting on the Welsh players, said: "Bringing in
these players from an identical time zone, who can hit the ground
running and step straight in rather than having to adjust following
long-haul travel will help us manage players before the first Test (and)
give us quality training numbers to prepare properly."
Gatland arrived with an original squad of 41.
Following their 32-10 win over the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua on
Saturday, the Lions have two tour games plus three Tests remaining over
the next three weeks.
"We have said all along that we need to give ourselves the best
chance of winning the Test series and that could potentially involve
calling up players," Gatland said.
Earlier Jones told the BBC from Argentina: "The Lions is a
prestigious team - when you become a Lion, you're remembered for life.
"My only comment would be I would like to see it picked on merit rather than geographical proximity."
He added: "It's only a 13-hour trip from here to New Zealand."