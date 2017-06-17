NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
British Lions

Lions call up 6 reinforcements

2017-06-17 15:27
Warren Gatland (Getty)
Related Links

Rotorua - Wales flank Ross Moriarty was ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour with a nerve injury on Saturday as coach Warren Gatland called up six reinforcements.

Moriarty, who played in the tour opener against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, becomes the Lions' second loss to injury after fullback Stuart Hogg departed with a facial fracture.

"We are really disappointed for Ross," said Gatland, adding: "It is disappointing to see injury cut his tour short but we wish him all the best with his recovery."

Moriarty's departure was announced shortly after Gatland called up Cory Hill, Kristian Dacey, Gareth Davies and Tomas Francis who played in Wales' victory over Tonga in Auckland on Friday.

Gatland later added Allan Dell and Finn Russell after they featured in Scotland's 24-19 win over Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

England coach Eddie Jones, who is leading his team on a tour of Argentina, has urged Gatland to choose reinforcements on "merit rather than geographical proximity".

But Gatland, commenting on the Welsh players, said: "Bringing in these players from an identical time zone, who can hit the ground running and step straight in rather than having to adjust following long-haul travel will help us manage players before the first Test (and) give us quality training numbers to prepare properly."

Gatland arrived with an original squad of 41. 

Following their 32-10 win over the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua on Saturday, the Lions have two tour games plus three Tests remaining over the next three weeks.

"We have said all along that we need to give ourselves the best chance of winning the Test series and that could potentially involve calling up players," Gatland said.

Earlier Jones told the BBC from Argentina: "The Lions is a prestigious team - when you become a Lion, you're remembered for life.

"My only comment would be I would like to see it picked on merit rather than geographical proximity."

He added: "It's only a 13-hour trip from here to New Zealand."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

This domestic worker outran poverty to finish the Comrades Marathon

5 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA 'A' dominate French Barbarians in Durban Ackermann praises SA ‘A’ effort in French Barbarians win Scotland stun Australia in Sydney Big guns out as US Open up for grabs Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Fixtures
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Chiefs v British & Irish Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
Saturday, 24 June 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Eden Park 09:35
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 01 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 08 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Eden Park 09:35
Vote

How will the three-Test series between the world champion All Blacks and British & Irish Lions pan out?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 